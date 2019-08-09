Taste Radio Insider Ep. 46: What Happens When You Never Release The Gas Pedal?

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Two years after launching his plant-based protein bar brand No Cow in 2015, founder/CEO Daniel Katz was burning the candle at both ends, sleeping in his office and working 18-hour days, seven days a week. He was just 20 years old and primarily running the business on his own, but was already accustomed to the hustle and grind of entrepreneurship, having launched several businesses in his teens.

Eventually, Katz’s hard work began to pay off. By 2017, No Cow had achieved national distribution at a broad range of retailers, was generating $10 million in sales and landed an investment from General Mills’ 301 INC venture capital unit. Today, the brand is sold at Walgreens, Wegmans, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe, and Kroger, and is expected to reach $20 million in revenue by the end of the year.

In an interview included in this episode, Katz spoke about his passion for entrepreneurship and the genesis of No Cow, which he launched with no business plan or extensive market research. He also discussed his initial “play the numbers” retail strategy and why it worked, why he rarely asks for advice, and the decision to hire a veteran CPG executive as CEO and why Katz was back in the role just a year later.

In this Episode

0:48: This Is Your Shot to Focus, Strategize and Meet a Genie — The hosts discussed recent visits to BevNET HQ by the founders of an herbal energy shot, a line of functional lemonades, and a new brand of switchel-inspired beverages. They also spoke about a new machine being described as the “Keurig of Food,” ways that service and supplier companies can improve their marketing strategies, and the most recent issue of BevNET Magazine 11:00: Interview: Daniel Katz, Founder/CEO, No Cow — In an interview recorded by phone, Katz spoke with Taste Radio editor Ray Latif about his career as an entrepreneur, which began in his teens. He also discussed his decision to drop out of college after just three months and start an energy drink brand,” how he identified plant-based protein as a sustainable and long-term trend and how it led to the creation the launch of No Cow. Katz also talked about why he has always viewed No Cow as a national brand and how The Vitamin Shoppe became the company’s first retailer and what it taught him about the value of leverage. Later he explained why he doesn’t rely on advisors or mentors for support, and why he chose to partner with General Mills’ 301 INC unit.

Also Mentioned

Vitaminwater, Hemp2o, Kafina, Moti, Petal, White Claw, Chobani, Genie, Juicero, Sound Sparkling Tea, Seasons Sparkling, Cham Tea, Perfect Bar, Corina’s Switchy, No Cow, Vega, Quest Nutrition, Coca-Cola, Pepsi