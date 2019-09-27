In this week’s episode, we’re joined by entrepreneur and investor Mark Rampolla for a discussion about the positive habits that have shaped his personal life and career. As part of our conversation, Rampolla, who is the founder of Zico coconut water and the co-founder of venture capital firm Powerplant Ventures, spoke about why he consistently reviews long and short-term goals and the importance of thoughtful communication with employees and colleagues. He also explained why daily huddles are key for highly effective organizations and why getting to bed early every night might be the most underrated habit of all.
In this Episode
|1:04: The New Rotary Club, What’s Oat Is New, and TRL — BevNET/NOSH brand specialist Melissa Traverse joined the regular hosts for a freewheeling conversation about her previous work experience at Whole Foods, how to use LinkedIn effectively, and the range of oat-milk based products featured at Expo East 2019. They also discussed the upcoming Bread & Jam Festival in London and a Taste Radio-hosted meetup for food and beverage entrepreneurs during the event. Later, they spoke about BevNET’s upcoming Winter 2019 conferences, which will include an inaugural Taste Radio Live session, and riffed on the potential for “ultra filtered” dairy milks
|18:58: Interview: Mark Rampolla, Founder, Zico; Co-Founder, Powerplant Ventures — Rampolla spoke with Taste Radio editor Ray Latif at Expo East 2019 about how he considers long-term goals, why it’s critical to write them down and look at them daily, and why he regrets not following the practice while building Zico. Later, he discussed why every first conversation with employees included the question “What are you trying to do with your life?” why he believes that “there’s no substitute for in-person communication with people,” and why he schedules daily huddles at 10:07 AM. Finally he revealed the worst advice he ever received and why getting enough sleep allows him to be at his absolute best.
Also Mentioned
Mikoyo’s, Oatly, Van Leeuwen, La Colombe, Rise Nitro Brewing Co., Bluestone Lane, Chameleon Cold-Brew, Califia Farms, Goodio, Raaka, Minor Figures, Fitjoy, A2 Milk, Organic Valley, Beckon Ice Cream, Zico Coconut Water, REBBL, Core Hydration, Runa, Juicero