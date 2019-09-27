18:58: Interview: Mark Rampolla, Founder, Zico; Co-Founder, Powerplant Ventures — Rampolla spoke with Taste Radio editor Ray Latif at Expo East 2019 about how he considers long-term goals, why it’s critical to write them down and look at them daily, and why he regrets not following the practice while building Zico. Later, he discussed why every first conversation with employees included the question “What are you trying to do with your life?” why he believes that “there’s no substitute for in-person communication with people,” and why he schedules daily huddles at 10:07 AM. Finally he revealed the worst advice he ever received and why getting enough sleep allows him to be at his absolute best.