Taste Radio Insider Ep. 54: The ‘Better’ Way to Rethink Brand Strategy

In this episode, we’re joined by Ashleigh and Trey Lockerbie, the co-founders of organic kombucha brand Better Booch, who joined us for a conversation about the good, the bad and the ugly of a brand revamp.

In March, the Los Angeles-based company unveiled a new look designed to broaden its appeal and position itself as a more premium, craft offering. It wasn’t, however, an overnight process; the Lockerbies spent nearly two years developing the new brand identity. Despite many frustrating moments, the work helped shaped a brand strategy that now serves as the foundation for Better Booch’s future. As part of our conversation, the Lockerbies spoke about the decision and timing of the revamp, how they gradually uncovered brand elements that were incorporated into the new packaging and how they communicated their vision to design partners.

In this Episode

1:16: The Facts About NACS — In Atlanta for the 2019 National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) show, the episode’s hosts, including BevNET’s Martín Caballero and Brad Avery and NOSH’s Beth Kaiserman, shared their takeaways from the annual event. The discussion included how plant-based meat flavors in snacks are creating a premium experience and price point for C-stores, mushroom jerky bleeding into the channel, Coke’s eye-opening energy play, how beverage conglomerates are building upon brand equity and tapping into hot trends, and the emergence of multi-functional energy drinks. 18:15: Interview: Ashleigh & Trey Lockerbie, Co-Founders, Better Booch — BevNET CMO Mike Schneider met with the Lockerbies in Los Angeles where they discussed their backgrounds as former traveling musicians and the role that a family member’s health struggles played in the creation of the kombucha brand. They also explained why they were an industry pioneer of kombucha in cans, how they evaluated the original label design and why competitors motivated them to launch a revamp. Later, they spoke about why defining brand pillars of “create, cure, cultivate and educate” was critical to the redesign, how their branding partners helped extract key elements of the Lockerbies’ vision for Better Booch, and whom they relied upon for honest feedback about the new look.

Also Mentioned

Better Booch, Cheetos, RXBAR, Oreo, Twix, Kit Kat, Krispy Kreme, Vegan Rob’s, Pirate’s Booty, Crunchsters, Savory Wild, Shrooms, Coca-Cola Energy, Monster Energy, Honest Tea, Dunkin’ Donuts, Odwalla, Smartwater, Red Bull, Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Starbucks, Pure Leaf, Califia Farms, La Colombe, Keurig, High Brew, Forto, Peet’s, Bai, Ashoc Energy, Bang Energy, Outlaw Energy, GT’s Kombucha, Koe Kombucha, Revive Kombucha