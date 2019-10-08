Taste Radio Ep. 183: Death & Co.’s Day: To Set The Bar, Keep Pushing The Envelope

If you’ve ever sipped on a craft cocktail, chances are that the drink was influenced by one of a handful of bars at the forefront of modern mixology. That short list includes Death & Co., a venerated haunt in New York City’s East Village that has become a mecca for cocktail enthusiasts. Known for its inventive libations and sleek ambiance, Death & Co.’s focus on delivering an elevated drinking experience has made it an archetype for premium bars and indirectly paved a path for the rise of high quality packaged cocktails.

In an interview included in this episode, Death & Co. co-founder Alex Day spoke about the inception of the bar, which has since opened locations in Denver and Los Angeles, and the company’s thoughtful approach to innovation and branding. He also explained why articulating Death & Co.’s style is an “ongoing process,” how consulting taught him the importance of creating systems, why patience is key to its recruitment process and why the company considers itself a content creator as much as a bar.

In this Episode

2:41: Interview: Alex Day, Co-Founder, Death & Co. — BevNET’s John Craven and Mike Schneider met with Day at his home in Portland, Maine where he spoke about his foray into the cocktail scene, how he eventually became a co-founder of Death & Co. and why “cocktail socialism” drives the bar’s innovation strategy. He also explained why “we have to consider the Instagram moment” and how the company works with influencers, why a collective interview is part of the hiring process, the Picasso quote that defines his approach to planning and why Death & Co.’s Denver and Los Angeles locations are not replicas of the New York City bar. Later, he discussed why “maintaining the brand’s integrity is challenging,” whether there is a bubble in the craft cocktail scene, why you should never “follow trends out of fatigue,” and why some of the best bartenders he’s trained have been baristas

Also Mentioned

