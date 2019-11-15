This week’s episode features interviews with the leaders of four entrepreneurial companies — PathWater co-founder and CEO Shadi Bakour, Lumi Juice founder/CEO Hillary Murray, Aloha CEO Brad Charron and Origin Almond founder/CEO Jake Deleon — reflecting on advice that, in hindsight, they should have avoided.
In this Episode
|1:21: Socks, Snacks, Pickles and Plant-Based Protein — The episode’s hosts chatted about an upcoming movie featuring Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers, chewed on stuffed date snacks and discussed the emergence of snackable pickles. They also spoke about a proposed bill that would limit how brands can market plant-based meat and why the Livestream Studio at NOSH Live Winter 2019 might make you famous.
|16:27: Interview: Shadi Bakour, CEO, PathWater — Bakour, who co-founded reusable water bottle brand PathWater in 2015, reflects upon the variety of advice he’s received over the past four years, discussed why good advice and investment usually go hand-in-hand and urged entrepreneurs to vest their equity.
|19:00: Interview: Hillary Lewis Murray, Founder/CEO, Lumi Juice — When Murray pitched her plan for cold-pressed juice and shot brand Lumi Juice in New Beverage Showdown 6 at BevNET Live Winter 2013, the competition’s judges advised her not to launch a manufacturing facility. In this interview, she explained why she didn’t take their advice and discussed the result of her decision.
|24:10: Interview: Brad Charron, CEO, Aloha — Charron, a veteran CPG executive who also joined us for an interview in Taste Radio Insider Ep. 12, advised against conforming to company culture at the sake of personal identity and explained why “being yourself” is critical for innovative thinking.
|28:18: Interview: Jake Deleon, Founder/CEO, Origin Almond — A former marketing executive with Procter & Gamble and Starbucks, Deleon launched his cold-pressed almond juice brand in 2016. In our interview, he explained why early-stage entrepreneurs should be wary of the advice to “go with your gut.”
Also Mentioned
