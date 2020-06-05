14:06: Interview: Ashley Rogers, Founder/CEO, Spudsy — Rogers spoke with Taste Radio editor Ray Latif about growing up in an entrepreneurial household, how cocktail waitressing in Las Vegas led to the launch of her first company and how identifying white space in the nut butter category led to the development of her second brand, Buff Bake. She also explained why she should have turned down distribution and retail placement for the products, why she has some regret about the brand’s name and the dangers of an unreliable production partner. Later, she discussed the inspiration behind Spudsy, the remarkable story about how she found and partnered with a co-packer, why she is more thoughtful about retailer relationships than she had been with Buff Bake and how outsourced staff has supported Spudsy’s rapid growth.