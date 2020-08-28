Taste Radio Insider Ep. 96: How SkinnyDipped Made Millions At Target… After Sneaking Into Google

In this week’s episode, we’re joined by Breezy Griffith, co-founder and CEO of SkinnyDipped, a Seattle-based brand of almonds and cashews that are coated with a thin layer of chocolate or yogurt. Launched in 2013, SkinnyDipped is one of the fastest growing food and beverage companies in America; according to Inc magazine’s annual Inc 5000 list, SkinnyDipped’s revenue has grown by 1,550% over the past three years. To keep up with surging demand, the company raised over $10 million in new funding in July which included an investment from pop music star Shakira.

As part of our conversation, Griffith spoke about her background as an entrepreneur and how her experience building businesses post-college fueled the launch and development of SkinnyDipped. She also spoke about why persistence was critical to landing the brand’s first retail accounts, how guts and guile got the products into the office pantries of Google and Microsoft, how she orchestrated national distribution of the brand at Target and why she’s turned to an industry veteran to manage day-to-day operations.

0:34: We Have So Much For You To See — The episode opened with a chat about how actor and comedian Craig Ferguson has influenced Ray’s hosting style and a new and incredibly useful calendar that highlights recent and upcoming video content published by BevNET and NOSH. The hosts also discussed tips on how to apply for and land placement in strategic incubators and accelerator programs and how food and beverage brands are supporting “deprived” NYU students. 12:23: Interview: Breezy Griffith, Co-Founder/CEO, SkinnyDipped — Taste Radio editor Ray Latif sat down with Griffith, who discussed the origins of her unique first name, how selling polished rocks as a child and meal kits in NYC paved the way for a career in entrepreneurship and why she decided to go into business with her mother and two friends to launch SkinnyDipped. She also spoke about what literally cornering a grocery store owner taught her about sales, shared a remarkable story about how Skinny Dipped made its way into the offices of two top tech companies and how she built a lasting partnership with a key buyer at Target. Later, she explained the role that CAVU co-founder and SkinnyDipped investor Rohan Oza has had on the brand’s development and why shedding her role as president of the company has paid significant dividends.

