Taste Radio Insider Ep. 111: How This Brand Quietly Built A $100M DTC Powerhouse

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

In this episode, we profiled the remarkable rise of Organifi in an interview with CEO Mae Steigler. Launched in 2014, Organifi is best known for its flagship powdered green juice and has quietly emerged as one of the leading direct-to-consumer brands in the nutritional supplement space, generating over $100 million in sales since its debut. The company is now setting its sights on the grocery channel, part of a growth strategy led by Steigler, who has been with Organifi since its launch and was promoted to CEO in January.

As part of our conversation, Steigler spoke about the origins of Organifi, the company’s impressive direct sales business and how she and her team crafted an effective consumer acquisition and retention strategy. She also discussed how Organifi scaled while being bootstrapped and taking in no outside capital and how daily huddles and employee empowerment are key to the company culture.

In this Episode

0:42: Oatly’s ‘Super’ Gamble, Clubhouse Fatigue And Why We’re Talking About Leggs — The hosts discussed Oatly’s admired/reviled Super Bowl ad, evaluated the usefulness of social media platform Clubhouse, encouraged entrepreneurs to join us for a “closeup” and riffed on a few new and notable products sent to the team over the past two weeks. 18:53: Interview: Mae Steigler, CEO, Organifi — Taste Radio editor Ray Latif sat down with Steigler who spoke about how Organifi was born out of healthy lifestyle media platform Fitlife.tv, the reason that the company focused on powders and supplements and why direct-to-consumer (DTC) has been the brand’s primary sales channel. She also discussed the key components of an effective DTC strategy, why the company is now making retail sales a priority, the reasons that the company has avoided outside capital and how it has stayed under the radar within the food and beverage industry. Steigler also spoke about her leadership style, how to cultivate efficient meetings and why the company takes a cautious approach to new hires.

Also Mentioned

Organifi, Oatly, Harmless Harvest, Clearly Kombucha, Better Booch, Culture Pop, Flow Water, Kite, Skittles, Prevail Jerky, GT’s Living Foods, Big Easy Bucha, Magic Bullet, Suja, Blueprint Juice, Evolution Fresh