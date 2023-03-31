Fleeting Fads, Lasting Trends And The Wisdom Of Seth Goldman

This week, the hosts discussed the relevance and sustainability of consumer trends and how to identify fads versus enduring concepts, extolled the virtues of Taste Radio VIP and highlighted two upcoming can’t-miss industry events. This episode also features an interview with Honest Tea/Eat The Change co-founder Seth Goldman, who discussed lessons learned from 25 years as an entrepreneur.
In this Episode
|0:39: BYOS. Gender Reveal CPG. A “Skinny” Session. Swoops And Samples. – The hosts thanked listeners who have signed up as Taste Radio VIPs, encouraged Boston area entrepreneurs and industry professionals to meet up at BevNET HQ and spotlighted speakers that will be on stage at BevNET Live Summer 2023. Ray shared an idea for a gender reveal consumer brand (one met with skepticism), before the group evaluated popular fads and sustainable trends and chatted about Jacqui’s timely tee and new products from tinned seafood and tamales to canned water and Calexo.
|29:49: Interview: Seth Goldman, Co-Founder, Honest Tea and Eat The Change – In an interview recorded at Eat The Change’s bustling booth at Expo West 2023, Goldman reflected upon his 25 years as an entrepreneur and lessons learned about the modern beverage industry, developing an effective trial strategy, consumer perception of plant-based foods and developing strong relationships with retail buyers.
Also Mentioned
C4, Milo’s Vita Coco, Prime, Skinnygirl, Spindrift, Monster, Drink Weird, Liquid Death, Top Of The Mornin’, Eat Good Tamales, Calexo, Ekone, Hotpot Queen, Honest Tea, Beyond Meat, Eat The Change, PathWater, Krispy Kreme, Coca-Cola