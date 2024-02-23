‘Shrooms, Magic & Otherwise, Are On The Rise. Plus, What’s BarTrending?

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Mushrooms are having more than a moment. But how far can fungi go? The hosts discuss the potential for “magic” and functional forms of the trendy ingredient. They also riff on a prediction that cannabis drinks could be “the most common weed consumption method in the next 5-10 years,” deride overly enthusiastic terms on LinkedIn and Instagram, and share their respective takes on snacking pasta and Ritz “White.”

We also feature an interview with Amy Racine, the beverage director for New York-based hospitality group JF Restaurants, about the evolution of on-premise drinking culture. Amy speaks on how current trends in wine and spirits influence beverage strategy, the impact of consumers becoming more educated and informed about higher quality adult beverages and why she compares growing demand for no and low-alcohol drinks to that of vegetarian food.

In this Episode

0:43: Dr. Evil Craven. Jacqui Uses Eventbrite. Mike Is A Propaganda Hunter. Cannabis On Tap? Crunch Time – John was out of town, but his presence – and tweets – were felt. Jacqui gives a rundown of a not-so-secret magic mushrooms convention, Mike gets mad at the government (again!), and the hosts collectively wonder about the potential for mushroom and cannabis drinks poured next to beer. They also share their takes on adaptogen-infused energy drink and soda brands and sampled S’noods, a new “ chef-driven, globally-inspired noodle snack.” 34:03: Interview: Amy Racine, Beverage Director, JF Restaurants – Amy oversees the beverage selection at all JF Restaurants properties, which are helmed by Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur John Fraser. JF Restaurants operates several fine dining destinations in New York, Los Angeles and Tampa and recently opened an innovative food hall in Downtown Boston. Amy leads new cocktail development and curates wine lists as part of an overall focus to present unique and well-paired options for guests.

Also Mentioned

Calexo, Magic Cactus, Wynk, Cann, Drippy, Poppi, Ritz, Melting Forest, Popadelics, Good Dirt, S’noods, Date Better, Brazi Bites, Nommii, Seedlip