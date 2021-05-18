Why A-Listers Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Are Betting Big On ‘Fresh’

Actresses Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough are best known for their work in films such as “Lucky Day” and “Rock of Ages” along with popular television shows “The Vampire Diaries” and “Dancing with the Stars.” Now, the pair of best friends and entrepreneurs is aiming to be equally recognized in the wine business.

Earlier this year, Dobrev and Hough introduced Fresh Vine Wine, a collection of premium low-calorie wines that “embody health, warmth, and a deeper connection to wellness and an active lifestyle.” They crafted the portfolio in partnership with award-winning Napa Valley winemaker Jamey Whetstone with a goal of developing a line of low-carb wines that would not sacrifice on taste. The result was a proprietary and natural winemaking process that incorporates high and low fermentable sugar grapes and a line that includes a Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and soon to be launched California Rosé.

In an interview featured in this episode, Dobrev and Hough discussed the inspiration behind Fresh Vine Wine, how they educated themselves about the wine business and how they identified the right partners to help develop the company. They also discussed the name and trend-centric nature of the brand, why it is positioned to reach a broad set of consumers and how they incorporate Fresh Vine into their personal social media accounts.

In this Episode

0:40: Interview: Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, Co-Owners, Fresh Vine Wine — Dobrev and Hough sat down with Taste Radio editor Ray Latif about how Fresh Vine represents an intersection between their passion for healthy living and a celebration of wine and why leading with heart and soul led them to their winemaking partner. They also explained why they chose to use the word “fresh” in the brand name, how they view their roles as owners, ambassadors and influencers, plans to launch in-person sampling events and how Fresh Vine fits into a growing market for low-calorie alcoholic beverages, including hard seltzers.

