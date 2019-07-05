— We kick off the episode with Benjamin Witte, the founder and CEO of Recess, a sparkling water brand infused with CBD and adaptogens, that’s generated an incredible amount of buzz since its debut in 2018. As part of our conversation, featured in

Episode 24

of Taste Radio Insider, WItte explained why Recess is marketing a solution rather than an ingredient, and why he believes that today’s brands “are built on your phone.”