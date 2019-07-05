This edition of Taste Radio Insider features highlights from interviews with six founders, creators and industry experts who joined us on the show during the first half of 2019, including Hint founder and CEO Kara Goldin, venture capitalist Chris Hollod, Recess founder and CEO Benjamin Witte, attorney and investor Ryan Lewendon, MALK founder and CEO August Vega and nutpods founder and CEO Madeline Haydon. This episode is presented by BevSource, an integrated provider of beverage development, production, sourcing, and logistics solutions to new and established beverage visionaries.
In this Episode
|1:12: Benjamin Witte, Founder/CEO, Recess — We kick off the episode with Benjamin Witte, the founder and CEO of Recess, a sparkling water brand infused with CBD and adaptogens, that’s generated an incredible amount of buzz since its debut in 2018. As part of our conversation, featured in Episode 24 of Taste Radio Insider, WItte explained why Recess is marketing a solution rather than an ingredient, and why he believes that today’s brands “are built on your phone.”
|5:30: Madeline Haydon, Founder/CEO, Nutpods — Next is Madeline Haydon, who is the founder and CEO of nutpods, a fast-growing brand of non-dairy, unsweetened creamers made from almonds and coconuts. We spoke with Madeline for an interview featured in Episode 16, in which she spoke with BevNET CMO Mike Schneider about focusing on high quality customer service has anchored nutpods’ thriving direct-to-consumer and e-commerce strategies and helped it become a top-selling brand on Amazon.
|9:57: Ryan Lewendon, Partner, The Giannuzzi Group — We continue with Ryan Lewendon, a partner with influential CPG law firm The Giannuzzi Group. Lewendon joined us in Episode 23 and as part of a wide-ranging interview, he offered his perspective on why networking is all about building relationships and spoke about the dangers of treating equity “as too much of a currency.”
|13:46: August Vega, Founder/CEO, MALK — Next is August Vega, the founder and CEO of MALK, a super-premium brand of organic nut milks and the winner of BevNET’s New Beverage Showdown 10. In an interview from Episode 30, Vega spoke about why she envisioned MALK as a billion-dollar brand from the outset and explained why data has been critical to the company’s development.
|16:57: Chris Hollod, Founder/Managing Partner, Hollod Holdings — Next is Chris Hollod, a venture capitalist focused on early-stage consumer brands, who we spoke with in Episode 29. As part of our interview, Hollod explained why digital strategy is at the top of his list when evaluating brands and also explained why he believes that his job requires him to predict innovation.
|19:50: Kara Goldin, Founder/CEO, Hint — Wrapping up the episode is Kara Goldin, the founder and CEO of flavored water company Hint. Kara knows a thing or two about building a brand around a successful e-commerce strategy: approximately 40 percent of the brand’s $100 million in annual revenue comes from online sales, a majority of which is from its website. We spoke with Goldin in Episode 20 for an interview in which she discussed best practices for e-commerce and why data from online sales is critical to understanding Hint’s audience.
Also Mentioned
Recess, Nutpods, MALK, Verb Energy, Hint