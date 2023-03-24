A Cult Hit Makes A Comeback, And Cultural Disruption Rules The DaY

– BevNET’s director of community Melissa Traverse explained her love for a regional grocery chain before Ray and John extolled the virtues of online food shopping and encouraged local food and beverage professionals to meet up for

an upcoming event at BevNET HQ

. The hosts also discussed a retailer’s revealing admission, a brand new look for purpose-driven candy brand, a beloved soda flavor returning to the shelf, their collective bewilderment that “blue raspberry” is a thing, chocolate bark and “Seinfeld” references and Mike’s praise for a Vietnamese coffee entrepreneur and a modern Pakistani brand.