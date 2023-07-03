How Successful Leaders Raise Money, Build Lean Brands & Connect With Consumers

This special edition of the podcast features actionable insights and advice from interviews with six founders, creators and leaders who joined us on the show during the first half of 2023. Our guests include Tara Bosch, the founder of pioneering better-for-you candy brand SmartSweets; Allison and Stephen Ellsworth, the co-founders of fast-growing prebiotic soda brand Poppi; Jake Bullock, the co-founder & CEO of cannabis-infused beverage company Cann; Pete Maldonado and Rashid Ali, the co-founders of better-for-you meat snack brand Chomps; Farrah & Yassin Sibai, the co-founders of Mediterranean-inspired frozen food brand Afia; and culinary icon Padma Lakshmi, an investor in lassi brand Dah!
In this Episode
|0:29: Interview: Tara Bosch, Founder, SmartSweets – Let’s kick things off with Tara Bosch, the founder of pioneering better-for-you candy brand SmartSweets. In this clip, pulled from an episode published on January 17, Tara spoke about why the brand’s early growth strategy was built around “patient urgency,” why the company prioritized a lean business model and highly specific annual objectives and the value of first mover advantage.
|10:15: Interview: Allison and Stephen Ellsworth, Co-Founders, Poppi – Next up we have Allison and Stephen Ellsworth, the co-founders of fast-growing prebiotic soda brand Poppi. In a clip pulled from an episode featured on May 30, the Ellsworths spoke about the professionalization of Poppi’s organizational structure, the decision to hire a CEO from outside the company, the drivers of the brand’s remarkable trial conversion and repeat purchase rates and their perspective on how entrepreneurs can make the greatest positive impact via their brands.
|31:05: Interview: Pete Maldonado and Rashid Ali, Co-Founders, Chomps – Next we have Pete Maldonado and Rashid Ali, the co-founders of better-for-you meat snack brand Chomps. In the following clip, pulled from an episode published on March 21, the entrepreneurs shared key drivers for the brand’s remarkable growth over the past five years, how hiring the right people has given the company a leg up in forecasting supply and demand and how data informs their innovation strategy.
|37:58: Interview: Farrah & Yassin Sibai, Co-Founders, Afia – We continue with Farrah & Yassin Sibai, the co-founders of Mediterranean-inspired frozen food brand Afia. In this clip, pulled from an episode aired on June 6, the Sibais explained why they have long relied on self-manufacturing and the effectiveness of influencers, Instacart ads and instant redeemable coupons on driving trial and sales.
|46:44: Interview: Padma Lakshmi, Investor, Dah! – Finally, we hear from culinary icon Padma Lakshmi, who is an investor in lassi brand Dah! In the following clip, pulled from an episode published on March 28, Padma spoke about her approach to building interest and awareness for lassi, how the beverage aligns with her advocacy for ethnic cuisine and her criteria for investing in consumer brands.
Also Mentioned
SmartSweets, Poppi, Cann, Chomps, Afia, Dah!