How Trendsetters Build Profitable And Sustainable Businesses

0:47: Interview: Alison Cayne, Founder & CEO, Haven’s Kitchen – Let’s kick things off with Alison Cayne, the founder and CEO of fast-growing refrigerated sauce brand Haven’s Kitchen. In this clip, pulled from an episode published on July 12 , Alison spoke about how she created an office environment that motivated her team to return to an IRL work setting, why the brand’s innovative package design is both an asset and a limitation and navigating the challenge of uneven retail pricing.

12:04: Interview: Dan Lourenco and Ryan Hughes, Co-Founders, Ghost – Next up we have Dan Lourenco and Ryan Hughes, the co-founders of sports nutrition and energy brand Ghost. In a clip pulled from an episode featured on October 25 , Dan and Ryan spoke about why generating revenue is not at the top of the list of company priorities, why entrepreneurs have to go “all in” to be successful, why they believe you can’t create a lifestyle brand and why Ghost has never used social media as a marketing tool.

22:44: Interview: Anna-Lena Kamenetzky, Founder & CEO, Touch Capital – Let’s keep it going with Anna-Lena Kamenetzky, the founder and CEO of growth-stage venture capital firm Touch Capital. In this clip, from our episode published on October 4 , she discussed the value of entrepreneurs with prior industry experience, why an “‘A” idea doesn’t work with a “C” team, how she evaluates innovative brands and their scaling potential why investor feedback and input only works “if it’s a pull and not a push.”

30:04: Interview: Ibraheem Basir, Founder/CEO, A Dozen Cousins – Next we have Ibraheem Basir, the founder and CEO of A Dozen Cousins, a brand of side dishes and sauces inspired by traditional Creole, Caribbean and Latino recipes. In the following clip, pulled from an episode published on June 28 , Basir spoke about how the company’s initial focus has evolved, ensuring quality standards with co-manufacturing partners and why “keeping a foot in the familiar” is a key tenet of the brand’s innovation strategy.

40:56: Interview: Chitra Agrawal, Founder & CEO, Brooklyn Delhi – We continue with Chitra Agrawal, the founder and CEO of Brooklyn Delhi, a brand of Indian-inspired pantry staples crafted for modern kitchens. In this clip, pulled from an episode aired on September 13 , Chitra discussed why she didn’t pay herself a salary for the first four years of the business, how the company has scaled with no outside investors, how she created favorable contracts with co-manufacturers and how the company has benefitted from an omni-channel sales strategy.