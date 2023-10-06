The Best Ways To Generate Buzz? Innovate, Collaborate & Breathe Fire.

– The team reflected on BevNET’s fun and engaging meetup at our San Diego office and highlighted conversations with several entrepreneurs at the event, and also noted nomination deadlines for Best of 2023

BevNET

and

NOSH awards

. Ray explained why he doesn’t love conversing with rideshare drivers (and was roasted for it) before revealing a magnum of a certain spicy spirit, John introduced a couple of unique beers and new plant-based beverages, and Mike and Jacqui riffed on Indian-inspired lemonades and a brand of noodles with a highly functional, if esoteric, ingredient.