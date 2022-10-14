Scaling Small? It’s Hubs’ Specialty. And, Our Take On The Bang Bankruptcy.

– Ray was a bit hoarse, but reminded Mike of Man U’s prowess and the hosts collectively reminded listeners of upcoming deadlines to submit applications for

BevNET

and

NOSH’s Best of 2022 awards

along with those for the latest editions of the

New Beverage Showdown

and

NOSH Pitch Slam

. They also chatted about how NOSH Live Winter 2022 will offer entrepreneurs

a direct connection with investors and other industry leaders

and John explained why beverage professionals should be wary of underestimating Jack Owoc and celebrating recent challenges affecting Bang Energy. Later, they offered praise for “shimmering water” brand Loftiwater, while noting the uphill battle it faces and highlighted a few notable new products, including better-for-you candy, buckwheat snacks and breakfast biscuits.