Saving The Best For Last... Our Recap Of Expo East 2023

It was fun while it lasted…
The hosts shared highlights from the final edition of Natural Products Expo East, including new brands, standout collaborations and innovative line extensions.
In this Episode
|0:35: Cinderella Song… Or Is It? Fork & Spork. Mixed Bag O’ Sweeteners. Mike Didn’t Dunk. – The hosts discussed the community’s reaction to the sunsetting of Expo East and what might mean for other trade shows, offered dining recommendations for Philly and reviewed a rare collaboration between a food and beverage brand. They also riffed on low-sugar gummies and chocolates and the challenge in marketing products made with non-nutritive sweeteners, pickle-flavored foods and upstart brands marketing better-for-you trail mix, pecan milk, kid-centric nutrition bars and “modern Middle Eastern” hummus and pita bread.
Also Mentioned
Aura Bora, Graza, ChocXo, Chutni Punch, Blobs, Root Foods, Treehouse Naturals, Better Sour, Patience Fruit & Co., Bollygood, Recoup Beverages, PLINK!, Daily Crunch, Dalsi, Happy Wolf, Absurd Snacks, MALK, This PKN, Baba’s, Ziba Foods, Maazah, Ya Oaxaca!