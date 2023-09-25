Saving The Best For Last... Our Recap Of Expo East 2023

0:35: Cinderella Song… Or Is It? Fork & Spork. Mixed Bag O’ Sweeteners. Mike Didn’t Dunk . – The hosts discussed the community’s reaction to the sunsetting of Expo East and what might mean for other trade shows, offered dining recommendations for Philly and reviewed a rare collaboration between a food and beverage brand. They also riffed on low-sugar gummies and chocolates and the challenge in marketing products made with non-nutritive sweeteners, pickle-flavored foods and upstart brands marketing better-for-you trail mix, pecan milk, kid-centric nutrition bars and “modern Middle Eastern” hummus and pita bread.